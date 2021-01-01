About Your Subscription

Your subscription will continue for the length of the term you select on your plan and will automatically renew until and unless you affirmatively cancel your subscription. You must affirmatively cancel your subscription more than seven (7) days before the last day of your current term to avoid being charged for a renewal term. Should you decide to cancel, we will give you a refund for any amounts you have prepaid beyond the date you cancel. You can cancel at any time by calling the newspaper. If you do not cancel your subscription before the cancellation date, we will charge your payment method for an additional term under the plan you initially selected at the rate in effect at the time of renewal. Subscription rates are subject to change.

FULL ACCESS SUBSCRIBERS: Premium publications, including the Thanksgiving Day newspaper and newspapers containing premium sections, are included at a rate of up to $5.00 each. There will be up to fifteen (15) additional premium sections published throughout the calendar year that will be charged at a rate of up to $5.00 each in addition to your Full Access subscription rate. These charges will be reflected in your account and may accelerate the date when your subscription renews.

Offer valid for new subscribers only (i.e. you must not have been a subscriber in the past 30 days). Offers expire periodically. By clicking the Purchase button, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, including our Auto-Renewal, Cancellation and Refund Policy.